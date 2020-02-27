Malawi: MCP Fear Rigging, Claim DPP Cadet to Handle Voters Registration

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has claimed that government has appointed Mackford Somanje, a well known Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet as Chief Director for the National Registration Bureau (NRB).

The appointment has raised eyebrows with suspicion that Somanje, an IT expert has been sent to NRB to manipulate figures in the registration of voters for the forthcoming fresh presidential elections slated for May 19.

Social media is awash with comments and suggestions how Somanje manipulated the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) system in the management of results for the annulled May 2019 presidential elections.

Insiders also said Somanje was one of the 'Ghost users' in the MEC system of elections results management.

"Somanje has been sent to manipulate figures in terms of registration of voters at NRB," an MCP official claimed.

Writing on his Facebook page, one of the witnesses of the famous presidential elections case, Anthony Bendulo said this time people are aware of Somanje antics.

Gogo Gowoka also asks why Malawians should allow a DPP cadet to be handling registration of voters.

"Are we serious Malawians a die hard cadet like this one azikangwira muma computer a zisankho?" wondered Gogi Gowoka.

Somanje was fired at JTI Malawi Limited, one of the tobacco buying companies, for incompetence and did not survive at National Council for Higher Education(Nche) as well.