Malawi: MCP Fear Rigging, Claim DPP Cadet to Handle Voters Registration

27 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By James Nthondo

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has claimed that government has appointed Mackford Somanje, a well known Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet as Chief Director for the National Registration Bureau (NRB).

The appointment has raised eyebrows with suspicion that Somanje, an IT expert has been sent to NRB to manipulate figures in the registration of voters for the forthcoming fresh presidential elections slated for May 19.

Social media is awash with comments and suggestions how Somanje manipulated the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) system in the management of results for the annulled May 2019 presidential elections.

Insiders also said Somanje was one of the 'Ghost users' in the MEC system of elections results management.

"Somanje has been sent to manipulate figures in terms of registration of voters at NRB," an MCP official claimed.

Writing on his Facebook page, one of the witnesses of the famous presidential elections case, Anthony Bendulo said this time people are aware of Somanje antics.

Gogo Gowoka also asks why Malawians should allow a DPP cadet to be handling registration of voters.

"Are we serious Malawians a die hard cadet like this one azikangwira muma computer a zisankho?" wondered Gogi Gowoka.

Somanje was fired at JTI Malawi Limited, one of the tobacco buying companies, for incompetence and did not survive at National Council for Higher Education(Nche) as well.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Crackdown on Ugandan Opposition Continues

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.