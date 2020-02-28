Tanzania: Diamond Hits the Ground Running With Another Hit 'Jeje'

Photo: Diamond Platnumz/YouTube/Screenshot
Screenshot of Tanasha X Diamond Platnumz in their new video Gere.
27 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — February is its tail end and Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz is already raking in the viewership numbers on social media sites thanks to his back-to-back releases of two bangers.

Last week he treated his audience to a surprise after he collaborated with his baby mama Tanasha Donna in a new song.

Titled 'Gere' which translates to 'jealousy', the song features the two lovebirds singing in rhythmic tones, exchanging verses with words which allude to their romantic involvement and cautions against infidelity.

Gere garnered over one million views in under 11 hours on YouTube. Such a feat has broken a few records not only in Tanzania but the wider East and Central Africa music scene. The song went on to record over 3 million views in just three days of being released.

This translates into 1 million views a day. The pace slowed down a bit and after a week on air it had amassed over 4.3 million views, an impressive number by any standards.

With Gere still enjoying massive airplay, and barely a week old, Diamond, in typical fashion decided to release another banger titled 'Jeje'.

Jeje is a song featuring beats that will have one instantly on their feet once it comes on air. It is a club banger much similar to songs by Western Africa acts, the likes of Wiz Kid and Burna Boy.

In fact, a few sections have already claimed foul play, accusing Diamond of sampling beats and rhythm of 'Jeje' from Wiz Kid's 'Joro'. However, such claims are not new whenever the WCB honcho releases a song.

In the 'Jeje' video, the Tanzanian superstar is seen singing to a vixen while she dances in African-choreographed moves that will have your eyes glued to the screen from start to finish. Diamond doesn't disappoint either in the dance department.

With a few moves up his sleeves, he is not ashamed to share well-arranged steps in unison with the beat as the music video takes through different transitions while utterly absorbing our attention.

A quick look at the comments section on both songs that were released on his official YouTube channel will give you a clear picture of just how diverse his fanbase is.

With Gere and Jeje out before we even hit March, signs are beaming ever so brightly that there's plenty more to expect from the Tanzanian singer and his WCB gang.

Read the original article on Citizen.

More on This
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.