Tanzania: Diamond Hits the Ground Running With Another Hit 'Jeje'

Dar es Salaam — February is its tail end and Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz is already raking in the viewership numbers on social media sites thanks to his back-to-back releases of two bangers.

Last week he treated his audience to a surprise after he collaborated with his baby mama Tanasha Donna in a new song.

Titled 'Gere' which translates to 'jealousy', the song features the two lovebirds singing in rhythmic tones, exchanging verses with words which allude to their romantic involvement and cautions against infidelity.

Gere garnered over one million views in under 11 hours on YouTube. Such a feat has broken a few records not only in Tanzania but the wider East and Central Africa music scene. The song went on to record over 3 million views in just three days of being released.

This translates into 1 million views a day. The pace slowed down a bit and after a week on air it had amassed over 4.3 million views, an impressive number by any standards.

With Gere still enjoying massive airplay, and barely a week old, Diamond, in typical fashion decided to release another banger titled 'Jeje'.

Jeje is a song featuring beats that will have one instantly on their feet once it comes on air. It is a club banger much similar to songs by Western Africa acts, the likes of Wiz Kid and Burna Boy.

In fact, a few sections have already claimed foul play, accusing Diamond of sampling beats and rhythm of 'Jeje' from Wiz Kid's 'Joro'. However, such claims are not new whenever the WCB honcho releases a song.

In the 'Jeje' video, the Tanzanian superstar is seen singing to a vixen while she dances in African-choreographed moves that will have your eyes glued to the screen from start to finish. Diamond doesn't disappoint either in the dance department.

With a few moves up his sleeves, he is not ashamed to share well-arranged steps in unison with the beat as the music video takes through different transitions while utterly absorbing our attention.

A quick look at the comments section on both songs that were released on his official YouTube channel will give you a clear picture of just how diverse his fanbase is.

With Gere and Jeje out before we even hit March, signs are beaming ever so brightly that there's plenty more to expect from the Tanzanian singer and his WCB gang.