Cameroon Footballer Donates Sh1.6 Million to Students in Wuhan

27 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By NDI Eugene NDI

Cameroon international footballer, Christian Bassogog has promised a FCFA 10 million (Sh1.6 million) donation to Cameroonian students in Wuhan, the Chinese city epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The best player at the 2017 African Cup of Nations, who plays for Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League, made the announcement during a meeting with the Minister Delegate in the Cameroon Ministry of External Relations in Yaounde on Tuesday.

"This money is aimed at helping Cameroonian nationals living in China especially the students," the 24-year-old Indomitable Lions winger said.

The player is home following the suspension of the league by Chinese authorities as a result of the outbreak of the virus.

He called on others Cameroonians around the world to support not only their compatriots, but also the Asian country as it grapples with the outbreak.

About 300 Cameroonians are in Hubei province, 200 of whom are in its capital Wuhan that has been quarantined, according to the Cameroon embassy in Beijing.

Cameroon's President Paul Biya on Thursday ordered the state to urgently disburse FCFA 50 million (Sh8.3 million) for the upkeep of Cameroonians trapped in the epidemic plagued city.

Early this month, Cameroonians in Wuhan sent a letter earlier appealing to the president to come to their aid in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

They said the embassy in Beijing had been unhelpful despite their "many approaches."

