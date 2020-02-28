Kenya: Gor Mahia to Host Western Stima at Kasarani

27 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Record champions Gor Mahia have secured Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani for their weekend Kenyan Premier League clash against Western Stima after paying a surety fee of Sh100,000 to Sports Kenya.

However, K'Ogalo have been ordered to adhere to other tough conditions by the stadium management body, among then providing adequate security and restricting their fans from destroying property in the facility.

Gor Mahia assistant secretary-general Ronald Ngala confirmed to Nation Sport the new development, saying it didn't come easy because of the chaotic scenes witnessed during the Mashemeji Derby against rivals AFC Leopards last November.

'"We have secured Kasarani but under strict conditions which our fans must adhere to. Kasarani is the only standard stadium available since Nyayo is undergoing renovation. I ask our fans to maintain decorum on Saturday," said Ngala.

Ingwe were banned from Kasarani and fined Sh2 million after their fans went on the rampage and destroyed seats following the 4-1 loss to Gor.

Kasarani has not been available for K'Ogalo due to prior bookings by Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks.

Another reason for the unavailability is that K'Ogalo matches are sometimes televised and fixed as double header which Kasarani doesn't host, a measure taken by the board to ensure its good playing surface is maintained.

Cash-strapped Gor Mahia have been playing their home matches at Moi Stadium in Kisumu after abandoning Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos due to low revenue in gate collections.

Kasarani will also host next weekend's Mashemeji Derby between K'Ogalo and Ingwe.

