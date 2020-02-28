Kenya: Munala Impressed By KCB Standards After DCI Win

27 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samuel Gacharira

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) women's volleyball team coach Japheth Munala is happy with the progress of his charges barely a month to the Africa Clubs Championship.

Munala was speaking after the bankers thrashed Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-20) in a friendly match at Barclays Sports Club on Wednesday.

"It was a good friendly since we wanted to see how well the team has gelled. I'm happy with what I've seen because the attack and reception is good. We still have a few mistakes which we will correct in training. The team is at 60 per cent which is quite good after only two weeks of indoor training," said Munala.

"We will play more friendlies to see whether we can get to 90 per cent in the next three weeks."

KCB fielded two different teams during the match with new signings Mercy Moim, Sharon Chepchumba, Edith Wisa and Sharon Amito featuring.

But it was the performance of budding setter Immaculate Nekesa, who was fielded interchangeably with Rwandese Ernestine Akiminzaye, that left Munala impressed.

"We have done a lot of specialised training with her especially on setting. I'm happy she has proved she can play at this level. We will be relying on her in the Clubs Championship together with Ernestine," said Munala.

KCB captain Noel Murambi noted that the new signings have raised the morale in the team and is confident they will improve their performance at the continental event slated for April 1 to 11 in Cairo.

"They have had a big impact because we are strong in almost all positions which shows we recruited very well. Last year, we finished ninth but we are aiming for the podium this year," said Murambi.

"We believe we have what it takes and we have started preparations early which will really help us get in shape."

KCB last won the Clubs Championship in 2006 when current Technical Director Paul Bitok was in charge as head coach.

