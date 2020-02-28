Kenya: Nema Arrests 4 Traders, Seizes 100,000 Plastic Bags in Kirinyaga

27 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

National Environment Management Authority (Nema) officials impounded 100,000 plastic bags and arrested four traders in Kagio town in Kirinyaga County.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials stormed the town on Wednesday and found the traders selling the bags.

SUSPECTS ESCAPED

However, some suspects escaped in the confusion. County Nema Coordinator Phanwell Simitu said the traders have been purchasing the banned bags from unscrupulous merchants in Nairobi and selling them in total disregard of the law.

He described one of the suspects as a notorious plastic bags dealer who has evaded arrest for long.

"We have finally caught up with the businesswoman who has been on Nema's list of 'most wanted offenders'," said Mr Simitu.

The suspects were taken to Kerugoya Police Station for questioning.

Mr Simitu said the war on illegal trade was still on and those found in possession of the banned bags would be dealt with ruthlessly.

He warned that those apprehended risk being fined Sh2 million or jailed for two years if convicted.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.