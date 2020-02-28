Kenya: 13 Beggars From Tanzania Charged for Illegal Stay

27 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mercy Mwende

Thirteen foreigners were on Wednesday charged in a Nyeri court for being in the country illegally.

The suspects, who are beggars, were picked from streets on Tuesday evening.

The court heard that the suspects, who claimed to be from Tanzania, were seized by immigration and police officers who were on patrol.

The suspects, who include minors, did not have travel or residency documents, the court was told.

Three suspects pleaded guilty. Two others denied the charges and told the court that their passports and other documents were stolen when they arrived in Kenya.

Nyeri Principal Magistrate James Macharia ordered the prosecution to investigate the case further and find out if there is a likelihood that the suspects are victims of human trafficking.

"Most of illegal immigrants are ferried into the country as 'workers', as such, there is a possibility that this is a case of human trafficking and should be investigated further," Mr Macharia said.

The suspects who pleaded guilty were fined Sh100,000 or face one-year in prison. The court ordered their deportation after they complete their jail time.

The magistrate ruled that the minors be remanded at a juvenile home before detectives complete investigation.

The case will be heard on February 28 when case against the two suspects, who denied the charges, will be mentioned.

The investigating officer is also expected to produce a report on the same day.

