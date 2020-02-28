Kenya: Champions Equity Bank Name New Coach

27 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Sylvia Kamau, immediate former Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Chief Executive Officer, is back into full basketball coaching after being appointed as Equity Bank women's team basketball coach.

In what will now be a new structure for the management of the game of basketball at the bank, former women basketball team head coach David Maina now becomes the head of technical department with Kamau and men's team coach Carey 'T9' Odhiambo working under him.

Equity Bank won last year's women's league title after beating rivals Kenya Ports Authority in the final.

Kamau is a former Barclay Bank Eaglets star guard who later rose through the ranks to become Strathmore University women basketball team coach, a position she held for over a decade before quitting to take up the rugby job. She beat a strong field of 10 coaches who presented themselves for interviews last month.

A lot of movement is expected both in players and technical officials transfers ahead of the National Classic basketball league tip off set for March 22.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.