Kenya: Champions Equity Bank Name New Coach

Sylvia Kamau, immediate former Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Chief Executive Officer, is back into full basketball coaching after being appointed as Equity Bank women's team basketball coach.

In what will now be a new structure for the management of the game of basketball at the bank, former women basketball team head coach David Maina now becomes the head of technical department with Kamau and men's team coach Carey 'T9' Odhiambo working under him.

Equity Bank won last year's women's league title after beating rivals Kenya Ports Authority in the final.

Kamau is a former Barclay Bank Eaglets star guard who later rose through the ranks to become Strathmore University women basketball team coach, a position she held for over a decade before quitting to take up the rugby job. She beat a strong field of 10 coaches who presented themselves for interviews last month.

A lot of movement is expected both in players and technical officials transfers ahead of the National Classic basketball league tip off set for March 22.