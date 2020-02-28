Kenya: U.S. Embassy Warns of Terror Attack at Major Nairobi Hotel

The US embassy has issued an alert on the possibility of a terror attack at an unidentified, major hotel in Nairobi County.

A short statement on the embassy's website on Thursday said it is believed the hotel is popular with tourists and business travellers.

The embassy advised increased vigilance when visiting or staying at hotels in Nairobi.

"If staying at a hotel, be aware of the hotel's evacuation plan. Plan ahead of time how you would exit the hotel in case of an emergency," it said.

It also asked citizens to review personal security plans, be aware of their surroundings and monitor local media for updates.

More to follow