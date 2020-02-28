Kenya: Broken Bottles Injure 20 Children in Mukuru Slums

More than 20 children have been injured by broken bottles near Express Area off Likoni Road in Nairobi's Industrial Area.

Following the incident, administrators ordered the bottle business closed indefinitely.

The bottle business has been thriving near Express Bridge on the banks of River Ngong Nairobi's South B.

South B Assistant County Commissioner Philip Mbuvi has ordered the bottle business, which is run by a prominent businessman closed.

"I have ordered the broken bottles to be removed from the scene and immediate closure of the business. The bottles, which have blocked the path, endanger people's lives," Mr Mbuvi said.

Local Children's Affairs Officer Jane Peter said the pupils sustained deep cuts in their feet while walking to school on diverse dates.

"Most St Bakhita Primary School pupils have been seriously hurt by bottles on their way to school," Ms Peter said on Thursday.

CARTON TRADE

Paper, carton and plastic bottles trade also thrive near the river.

"The owners of these businesses are untouchable, no official can intimidate them," said a kiosk operator in the region.

Last year, Starehe Deputy County Commissioner Kibet Boen ordered all structures in the area demolished after some people grabbed land along the banks of River Ngong.

However, the order was not enforced after Mr Boen was transferred.

Land grabbers have diverted the course of the river towards St Bakhita Primary School perimeter wall.

The institution is run by Mukuru Promotion Centre (MPC) under the Irish Sisters of Mercy.

MPC Director Sr Mary Killeen has blamed land cartels of diverting the river.

"I am so sorry for these people diverting the water towards the school's perimeter wall, Sr Killeen said.

CARTELS

The National Environment Management Authority has warned against dumping in River Ngong.

Slum residents have blamed flooding in Mukuru-Kaiyaba and Maasai Village on land grabbing and dumping in River Ngong.

"Due to dumping in the river, garbage blocks water and causes flooding in Kaiyaba, Maasai Village and Mukuru-Hazina slums," Mr Christopher Lunalo Madevu a resident said.