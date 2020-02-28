Kenya: Aga Khan Academy Shines in Mvita School Games

27 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Defending champions Aga Khan Academy boys and girls started the Mvita Sub-county Secondary School Championships on a high as the competition began on Thursday at Aga Khan Academy grounds.

The Term One games, which were delayed for two weeks after the organisers cited lack of funds, are featuring basketball, hockey, rugby, and handball.

Aga Khan's boys basketball team, who retained majority of the players that did duty for the school last year, dismissed Khamis High School 49-08 in their opening match after leading 28-03 at the break.

Their girls counterparts however had no mercy for Mbaraki Girls High School whom they humiliated 77-01 at the same venue.

Other boys matches of the day saw Aga Khan High School beat Khamis High 31-14, Allidina Visram defeated Serani Secondary School 35-20 while former champions Mombasa Baptist High School overcame Allidina 55-24.

The only other girls match saw Star of the Sea High School beat Aga Khan High 22-10.

RESULTS

Boys

AKAM 49 Aga Khan High 08

Aga Khan High 31 Khamis 14

Serani 20 Allidina 35

Baptist 55 Allidina 24

Girls

AKAM 77 Mbaraki 01

Aga Khan High 10 Star of the Sea 22

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

