South Africa: Pride Week Is Lit in Cape Town! Rainbow Colours for Provincial Legislature Building

27 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

The Western Cape legislature building will be lit up in rainbow colours to mark Cape Town's Pride, the annual celebration of the LGBTQI+ community and a focus on issues it faces.

The building was lit up on Wednesday night, and will be lit every night until Sunday morning, after the grand Pride Parade.

The parade is a highlight on the city's LGBTQI+ calender, with extravagant costumes and elaborate floats making their way through the city to the Cape Town Stadium.

The legislature's speaker, Masizole Mnqasela, said: "By illuminating the legislature building in the pride colours, we not only demonstrate our pride in our Constitution, but also our pride as a true rainbow nation.

"We also acknowledge that the LGBTQI+ community still faces many challenges and prejudices on a daily basis and, with this visible symbol, we show our support to fighting for a truly inclusive South African society."

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the rainbow symbolised the legislature's support for equal rights for everybody.

"We know that many people still face discrimination and violence as a result of their sexual or gender identity and this is our way of shining a light into those dark spaces and saying we are proud to stand up for diversity, equality and human rights."

