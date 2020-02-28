Kenya: Security Heightened in Nairobi as U.S. Warns of Imminent Terror Attack

Photo: Salaton Njau/Nairobi News
An aerial view of a section of Nairobi's skyline.
27 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Security has been heightened in Kenya's capital Nairobi, following a warning issued by the US Embassy that terrorists are planning to hit a major hotel popular with terrorists.

"Terrorist groups may be plotting an attack against a major hotel in Nairobi," the US Embassy said in a statement late Thursday, "The exact hotel has not been identified, but it is believed to be a hotel popular with tourists and business travelers."

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai immediately assured that he has enhanced security patrols across the city, but urged the public to remain extra vigilant.

He specifically urged Kenyans to cooperate with security agencies as they enforce the law, to ensure there are no lapses.

"We wish to caution the public to be extra-vigilant even as the police and other security agencies continue to work round the clock to ensure the safety and the security of our country and Kenyans at large," he said.

Nairobi has remained relatively calm since January 15, 2019 when Al Shabaab terrorists hit Dusit D2 hotel complex, killing 21 people including Americans and Britons.

More than 700 others were safely evacuated by Kenyan special forces. All the four attackers, including a suicide bomber were also killed.

But the situation has been different in the Coast and Northern Kenya, where the militants have launched pockets of small-scale attacks, claiming dozens.

On January 5, the terrorists launched an attack at Manda Bay, a joint US-Kenya military base, and killed three people, among them an American.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks

