Africa: Saudi Arabia Bans Pilgrims From Mecca

Photo: Pixabay
Saudi Arabia on map.
27 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Saudi Arabia has temporarily banned the entry of Muslim pilgrims to the holy city of Mecca and Medina over coronavirus fears.

The decision will stop foreigners from reaching the holy city of Mecca and the Kaaba, the cube-shaped structure the world's 1.8 billion Muslims pray toward five times a day for the annual Hajj Pilgrimage.

The Islamic pilgrimage can be performed at any time of year but some prefer to perform it during the holy month of Ramadan that starts this year in the last week of April.

"The government is suspending entry to the kingdom for the purpose of Umrah and visiting the Prophet's Mosque temporarily," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

This is not the first time Saudi Arabia has issued such a ban. In 2014 they restricted pilgrims from some countries and regions from entering the country because of Ebola.

The Islamic Kingdom has not reported any confirmed cases of the coronavirus inside the country.

REPORTED CASES

However, seven Saudi citizens who traveled to Iran were among the cases reported in neighboring Kuwait and Bahrain, where dozens of infections have been confirmed.

So far 2,807 deaths have been confirmed while 82,222 cases have been recorded.

According to Worldometer, 32,957 people have recovered from the virus that was first reported in the city of Wuhan China in January 2020.

China has reported the most death at 2,747 while Iran is second with 22 death and South Korea has 13 death recorded as of Thursday.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

More on This
Coronavirus Halts Nigerian Pilgrims Hajj Plans
Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Case
More Chinese Flights to Land in Kenya Amid Coronavirus Alarm
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.