Nigeria: Supporters Will Spur Team Nigeria to Win Medals At 2020 Olympics

The Nigeria Olympics Committee, NOC, appointed 2020 Tokyo Olympics ticketing agent, Daniel Beniston has said the unmatched passion of Nigerian supporters would spur the nation's athletes to record excellent performance at the games.

The Managing Director of kingdom Sport Group who was speaking at a media chat in Lagos yesterday said the enthusiasm, energy and excitement of Nigeria's supporters at international competitions motivated his company to get in touch with the NOC, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ticketing agency.

He also said his firm's job is to enlighten Nigerians that his company is the sole exclusive Agency working closely with the NOC, to protect the consumers in the market, stressing that the concern of his Agency was to educate people to buy genuine Olympic tickets.

He pointed out that his agency, would also deal with the Nigeria's domestic traveling agencies which had to go through stringent process in order to ensure that the consumers buy the right tickets to the Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Francis Orbih said Kingdom Sport Group is the NOC sole accredited and authorised ticket reseller.

He, therefore, advised Nigerians to buy Olympic Games tickets through Kingdom Sport Group.