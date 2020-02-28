Rwanda: NFL Star Beckham Jr. Visits Rwanda

27 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hugues Mugemana

American National Football League (NFL) star Odell Cornelius Beckham Jr. is on a visit to Rwanda since early this week.

According to reports, the 27-year old arrived in the country with his girlfriend Lauren Wood on Monday before visiting the majestic Mountain Gorillas on Tuesday in Kinigi, Musanze District.

This publication understands that Beckham Jr., commonly known as OBJ, is a guest for One & Only luxury safari lodge, who, on Thursday, open another high-end lodge One & Only Gorilla's Nest.

OBJ, a wide receiver with four-time NFL champions Cleveland Browns is widely seen as one of the best wide receivers in the league, with most rankings placing him at number 4.

Beckham Jr. is also involved in a number of television productions such as Catching Odell, Code Black and Ballers.

He is the latest global athlete to visit Rwanda following the visits by Maria Sharapova, Didier Drogba, David Luis, Tony Adams and Louis van Gaal last year.

