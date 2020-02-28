Rwanda: Ex-Musanze Vice-Mayor Handed Five-Year Jail Term

Musanze Intermediate Court Thursday afternoon sentenced Augustin Ndabereye, the former Musanze District Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development, to five years and a month in jail for assault and battery on his spouse.

He was also fined Rwf1 million.

The development followed the previous trial that took place in camera after a request made by Ndabereye and his lawyer, saying that there were "family secrets" the defendants wanted to reveal to help his defence.

Justice Siphonie Munyamahoro, the presiding judge before reading out the court decision divulged what was said during the trial that took place in camera.

Judge Munyamahoro revealed that Ndabereye had told the court that he admitted assaulting his spouse but "accidentally," as he had been denied supper that night.

He added that he was once shot in the leg and left handicapped and could therefore not assault his wife

The court received testimony by one Adeline Nimurere, the couple's housemaid who witnessed the accused assaulting his wife.

However, Munyamahoro noted that the maid did not provide clear evidence and subsequently disqualified her evidence.

The court added that that the prosecution did not provide enough evidence of harassment and Ndabereye was acquitted of the crime.

Reading out the court decision, Munyamahoro said that there was strong evidence that Ndabereye assaulted his wife including a medical report and photos taken by investigators at the crime scene that all show that the wife- Olive Kamaliza was seriously injured in her face and on her head.

Munyamahoro said that Ndabereye did not show any sign of remorse though he admitted to having assaulted his wife - a move that led to the disqualification of his plea to have a suspended jail term.