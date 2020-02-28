Kenya: Timbe Gets Zero Play Time as Reading is Thrashed By Wigan

Kenyan International Ayub Timbe Masika warmed the bench the entire game as Reading succumbed to a 3-0 home loss to Wigan in an English Championship League match played at the Madejski Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Kieffer Moore opened the scoring for the visitors in the 23rd minute and second half goals by Jamal Lowe and Michael Jacobs sealed Wigan's victory.

With that win Wigan rises to 22nd on the log with 37 points from 35 matches while Reading is 16th with 42 points having played the same number of matches.

Reading coach Mark Bowen was visibly infuriated after the match outcome and called on his players to show commitment to the club.

"I am very disappointed with the result. The players let themselves, the club and myself down and it is totally unacceptable. They need to show desire and fight for the club. It is my job to take the club forward and I am desperately trying to change things," Bowen told the club's media after the game.

"We had a few tough games before this game but we totally bottled it against Wigan. All I am asking for is consistency from my players. We had a few chances that we didn't take and even though it is a team sport, there are a few individuals who didn't do their job," he added.

NEXT MATCH

Up next for Reading is a tough away game against top of the table West Bromwich Albion but Bowen is hoping to get all three points.

"Our heads are down but we will train and prepare well for the game to ensure we get a win," he said.

Timbe, who joined the team on transfer day deadline day from Chinese side Beijing Renhe, has only featured once, as a late substitute in Reading's 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on February 15.