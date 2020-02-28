Uganda: Two Men Sue Condom Distributor After Contracting HIV

28 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Two Ugandan men have sued a reproductive health company for reportedly distributing condoms which they claim they used but still contracted sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

According to media reports, Joseph Kintu and Sulaiman Balinya claim that Marie Stopes negligently distributed fake condoms that they used thus leading them to contract HIV and gonorrhoea.

Kintu claims that on October 1, 2019, he bought a packet of Life Guard condoms batch No 1904205 from a drug shop to protect himself against STDs and other related consequences of unprotected sex.

However, he says the condom broke during the act of sex hence exposing him to unprotected sex.

Life Guard condoms

"Having tested HIV negative twice before; in June and September 2019, I tested HIV positive on November 6, 2019," he narrates in his affidavit before the court.

Balinya also states that on October 22, 2019, he bought Life Guard condoms batch number 19050105 from Shifa Pharmacy, which he used the same night but after completing the act, he realised the condom had broken and was leaking.

He claims that being a regular condom user, he retained the other condoms he had not used for future use.

"On October 24, 2019, he felt lots of pain in his (Balinya) private parts, went to Ruhooko Health Centre IV for treatment where he was tested and diagnosed with gonorrhoea and put on treatment," the court document reads.

The two men later claim they later found out through the media that the said batch of Life Guard condoms had been recalled by Uganda's National Drug Authority (NDA) for being defective and having been illegally distributed.

