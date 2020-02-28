South Africa: PRASA Misses Debt Deadline, Eskom Throws the Switch and Cape Town's Rush Hour Turns Dystopian

28 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

How does a state-owned enterprise not pay its electricity bill, leaving hundreds of thousands of commuters -- in peak hour Cape Town -- stranded and needing to find alternative transport at the shortest of notice?

On Thursday afternoon chaos struck stations across the Western Cape after Eskom shut off Metrorail's electricity supply during Cape Town's rush hour(s). Just as swiftly, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula intervened and power was restored, but this left knock-on delays for commuters coming home from work.

According to Eskom, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), had not paid an outstanding R4-million, which was due 34 days ago. In the afternoon, four power supply substations were cut. After Eskom switched the power back on, there were of course delays. According to Metrorail's Twitter account, by the time services were restored there were residual delays of up to an hour on all lines across the province.

Metrorail estimates that about half a million commuters use rail transport in the greater Cape Town area daily.

Mbalula held a press briefing at Cape Town station in the evening to explain the mess. He apologised to commuters affected by what he termed "disruption".

"The suspension of commuter rail services...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

