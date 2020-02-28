South Africa: Dreaming of a Better Daveyton

28 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Zukiswa Pikoli

In the township of Daveyton near Benoni on the East Rand, two young, motivated social entrepreneurs are working towards building a thriving community with the aid of education.

Kwandile Mhlaba Sikhosana, 28, and Sarah Madingwana, 26, are the energetic co-founders of the Rudo Institute, a non-profit shared workspace that offers accredited educational courses and a repository of books for the community to read. Sikhosana is pursuing his LLB through Unisa and Madingwana her paralegal diploma through the University of Johannesburg.

The institute offers an NQF Level Four business development course with 149 credits accredited with the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) through a partnership with Startup Academy.

The course includes new venture creation, entrepreneurial law, business development and financial planning.

Madingwana says she was tired of hearing that "black people don't read" when it was simply a matter of finances and that black storytelling and transmission of knowledge is traditionally oral as opposed to written.

The pair started the Daveyton Book Club in 2015 and quickly grew to partnering to create libraries with 14 schools in Ekurhuleni. Realising that Daveyton was starved of libraries and that books were unaffordable for many, they started collecting books from neighbours and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

