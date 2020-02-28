South Africa: The Key to Great Retailing - Great Management

The environment is tough for retail-facing stocks, there is no debating that. But performance is also about management and the decisions it makes when times are good.

South African consumer-facing stocks, from banks to retailers to schools and distillers have not had a good week. If it was not global and local fears about the coronavirus pulling markets down, then it was their own poor performances that have failed to impress the market.

Results from Massmart, Curro, City Lodge and Distell reinforced a message that investors have been hearing loud and clear - consumers are under pressure, they are buying down, defaulting or not buying at all.

Amid a sea of red in the last week, one set of results stood out, that of Liberty Holdings, though Shoprite's ran a close second.

The financial services company reported a strong performance for the year to December, suggesting that Liberty is now well on the road to recovery, having completed the bulk of its restructuring a year ago.

Liberty reported normalised headline earnings up 42% to R3.2-billion driven by strong results from its Shareholder Investment Portfolio (the investment portfolio that underpins the life company's net asset value) and a good operating performance....