South Africa: Progressive Prosperity - Mboweni Treading On Thin Ice

analysis

Mboweni's 2020 Budget aims to guide the economy away from spiralling debt even though this budget will see national debt climb. Success will require commitment of his cabinet colleagues and public sector unions. This is not an austerity budget. But it suggests austerity budgets might have to be imposed in the future, and that would be disastrous for unemployment and poverty.

The South African economy has been on a slippery slope for more than a decade. Stagnant economic and employment growth in a context of high inequality and poverty serves to deepen divisions in society. In the 2000s SA was building its economic capacity but that has unraveled over the past decade.

The budget is meant to be the clearest expression of the state's plans for resource allocation. Did the Budget 2020 give hope for reversal of this slide?

Success would not require austerity. Nor should it have sought to be a Keynesian-type stimulus package. These are static short term measures that cannot solve South Africa's structural challenges. Mboweni had to offer a pathway to fiscal sustainability. This requires clarity, consistency and real commitment to big choices that lead to progressive improvements to deepen revenue collection and public spending impact....