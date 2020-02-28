South Africa: German MP Pledges Help to #UniteBehind in Bid to Litigate Over 'Tall Trains'

While minimal effort has been expended to recoup losses incurred by State Capture, especially at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, there is another aspect to this: There is little accountability for international companies who benefited from the looting of the entity

A member of the German Bundestag, Fabio De Masi, has pledged to help #UniteBehind in its quest to have Vossloh España held accountable for its involvement in the "tall trains" saga. De Masi, an MP with Die Linke (The Left) party within the German Parliament, met for talks with #UniteBehind on 27 February 2020 in Cape Town.

#UniteBehind on Thursday held a media workshop on State Capture and its #FixOurTrains campaign, followed by a media briefing with De Masi.

The meeting was a direct result of a picket held at the German Consulate in July 2019 at which #UniteBehind demanded that German companies involved in State Capture be held accountable by the German government. One such company is Vossloh España, a manufacturing company that gained infamy through the Prasa "too tall trains" saga.

In 2013, South African company Swifambo Rail Leasing acted as a middleman for Vossloh, which won a tender worth R3.5-billion to provide 70 new...