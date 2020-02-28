South Africa: German MP Pledges Help to #UniteBehind in Bid to Litigate Over 'Tall Trains'

28 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Suné Payne

While minimal effort has been expended to recoup losses incurred by State Capture, especially at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, there is another aspect to this: There is little accountability for international companies who benefited from the looting of the entity

A member of the German Bundestag, Fabio De Masi, has pledged to help #UniteBehind in its quest to have Vossloh España held accountable for its involvement in the "tall trains" saga. De Masi, an MP with Die Linke (The Left) party within the German Parliament, met for talks with #UniteBehind on 27 February 2020 in Cape Town.

#UniteBehind on Thursday held a media workshop on State Capture and its #FixOurTrains campaign, followed by a media briefing with De Masi.

The meeting was a direct result of a picket held at the German Consulate in July 2019 at which #UniteBehind demanded that German companies involved in State Capture be held accountable by the German government. One such company is Vossloh España, a manufacturing company that gained infamy through the Prasa "too tall trains" saga.

In 2013, South African company Swifambo Rail Leasing acted as a middleman for Vossloh, which won a tender worth R3.5-billion to provide 70 new...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.