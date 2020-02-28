Namibia: Farmworker Gets 30 Years for Murder

28 February 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

A farmworker, who was found guilty of killing his employer at a farm in the Outjo area nearly three years ago, was yesterday sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment.

Windhoek High Court Judge Orben Sibeya sentenced Johannes Katanga to serve 30 years behind bars for murder with direct intent and 10 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances will run concurrently with that of murder, leaving Katanga to serve an effective 30 years in jail.

Katanga was found guilty on a charge of murder with direct intent and robbery with aggravating circumstances earlier this month.

However, the court acquitted him on a charge of attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Katanga was prosecuted for the death of his employer Karl-Heinz Kossmann (71) who died on 25 September 2017.

The court concluded that Katanga murdered Kossman by shooting him and assaulting him all over his body with sticks, stones and unknown objects and proceeded to rob him of certain properties and further attempted to rob him of other properties

According to court documents, Kossmann hired Katanga about two weeks before the incident and on the day in question, Katanga fired various shots at the deceased with his (deceased's) own firearm whereafter he tied his hands behind his back with a wire and continued to assault him with sticks, stones and other unknown objects.

As a result, the deceased suffered a fractured sternum and 17 broken ribs, and the accused then stole N$1 737, R95, a cellphone, one 38 Astra revolver, one 9mm Mauser pistol and magazine, 11 live bullets and two spent cartridges.

He also tried to steal a DVD player, a briefcase, body spray, recharge vouchers, USB, a disc player with amplifier and speakers, pliers, UPS, several live bullets of different calibre, two laptops and one motor vehicle.

He, however, had to leave part of the loot behind when neighbouring farmers came to the rescue of the victim after being alerted by another farmworker about shots being fired at the farmhouse. He managed to flee on foot with a few items but was later caught by the police.

At the start of his trial Katanga pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Defence lawyer Kenneth Siyambango appeared for Katanga while Tangeni Iitula prosecuted.

