South Africa: Metrorail Comes to Grinding Halt Because of Unpaid Electricity Bill

28 February 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Ashraf Hendricks

PRASA owed ESKOM R4 million and was 34 days overdue

On Thursday ESKOM cut the electricity supply to Metrorail in the Western Cape because of a R4 million outstanding debt owed to it by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA), the state-owned enterprise that operates Metrorail. This caused the province's commuter train service to come to a grinding halt in the afternoon.

A PRASA statement acknowledged that the payment was 34 days overdue. PRASA settled the bill on Thursday afternoon and electricity was restored. When GroundUp visited Cape Town central train station just after 6pm, intercom announcements stated that the trains were running, although delays of over two hours could be expected.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula appeared to criticise ESKOM's cutting of power: "[O]ther regions have not been subjected to a similar treatment," he said in a statement on Thursday evening. "Of equal concern is the fact that ESKOM had declared Metrorail a priority user at the start of load-shedding and cuts of traction power are unprecedented."

Mbalula said the suspension affected 289,000 commuters travelling in the afternoon. "Equally, this action represents the deepening of the crisis facing PRASA. It is a matter of public record that PRASA is experiencing a cash flow crisis as a result of a depleted operational budget while a significant amount in excess of R18 billion remains tied in the capital budget," the minister stated. He said that PRASA has been discussing ways of alleviating its financial problems with Treasury. This included using a portion of the capital budget for operations.

In a press conference at Cape Town station, Mbalula said that PRASA's management has been "decapitated and totally depleted".

"This is a broken place that we are reconstructing," the minister said.

This is the second time in the past month that PRASA has been in trouble for not paying its bills. The rail agency failed to pay its lawyers, Werksmans Attorneys, on time. This almost resulted in PRASA being unrepresented in a multi-billion rand lawsuit against Siyangena Technologies.

Last year Mbalula placed PRASA under administration but commuter activist group #UniteBehind argues that he has done so unlawfully and has also taken him to court. #UniteBehind wants Mbalula to rather appoint a permanent board. It has criticised the newly appointed PRASA Administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo for appointing an advisor who supported a botched Siyangena tender deal.

More about Metrorail

PRASA fails to provide security plan to court 26 February 2020

Judges award punitive cost order against PRASA for delay in multi-billion rand Siyangena case 24 February 2020

"Every day I fear for my life" says train driver 20 February 2020

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.