Zimbabwe: Wadyajena Visits, but Refuses to Inspect Musarara's Milling Plant

28 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Agriculture parliament portfolio committee chairperson, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Wednesday declined to inspect the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson's Tafadzwa Musarara's Alpha Grain milling company.

Wadyajena said he would not inspect the company, which trades as Drotsky (Pvt) Ltd, claiming he only wanted to visit a company called Alpha Grain not its trading name (Drotsky).

On February 17, 2020, Wadyajena's committee, through the Clerk of Parliament, Kennedy Chokuda wrote to Musarara in his capacity as the chief executive of Drotsky (Pvt) Ltd, advising him that they were on 26 February 2020 visiting his Workington milling plant on a fact-finding mission.

However, Musarara only has one milling company Alpha Grain T/A Drotsky (Pvt) Ltd.

"The above-mentioned committee is currently inquiring into the support services by the government of Zimbabwe to the grain and wheat millers. To this end the committee received oral evidence from the Grain Millers Association during which you were mentioned as one of the beneficiaries of such support," reads part of the letter.

"The committee, therefore, resolved to conduct a fact-finding visit to your company on Wednesday 26 February 2020, at 14:00hrs. Please kindly facilitate all the necessary arrangements for the visit," read the invitation addressed to Musarara in his capacity as the Drotsky CEO.

But when Wadyajena and his committee visited the plant on Wednesday, they said they had not come for Drostky but Alpha Grain.

Alpha Grain is Musarara's only milling company which trades as Drostky and is a paid-up member of GMAZ.

"We came to see Alpha Grain and was advised that its not Alpha Grain but, Drotsky and as you may be aware, Drotsky has a separate inquiry, so we are going to come on another day to do another inquiry. Today it was not about Drotsky, it was about Alpha Grain. So we are going to seek clarification on the ownership of Alpha Grain to see which one is a trading company, so we can not proceed without that," Wadyajena told reporters outside Musarara's number 106 Coventry road's milling plant.

He said despite earlier being told by the company representative one Sharon Zumbika that Drotsky was a trading name for Alpha Grain.

"There are not two separate companies or subsidiaries, but one company Alpha Grain trading as Drotsky," Zumbika told Wadyajena who ignored her and briefly held a caucus meeting with his committee before aborting the tour.

Wadyajena last Tuesday invited the GMAZ boss and quizzed him on how the association used funds it received from the government through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to acquire wheat from outside the country.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.