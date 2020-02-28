Zimbabwe: Chamisa Accuses ZEC of Attempts to Rig 2023 Poll

28 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC President Nelson Chamisa has accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of attempts to rig the 2023 election through manipulating constituency boundaries in favour of Zanu PF.

This comes as ZEC has already started preparatory drawing of constituency boundaries ahead of the 2023 elections.

However, Chamisa said ZEC was manipulating new electoral boundaries in areas where it has been recorded that Zanu PF was no longer popular with the electorate.

Chamisa was speaking at the launch of a party election policy document: '20 Principles for Reliable Inclusive and Credible Elections in Zimbabwe' (PRICE) at Sapes Trust in Harare.

"We will not proceed to accept the delimitation process by ZEC," Chamisa told delegates who included diplomats and senior MDC officials.

"It is a gerrymandering process disguised as delimitation. They want to do anything under the cover of darkness and that will create problems for the country. There is no clarity on the delimitation," he said.

Chamisa questioned why ZEC was carrying out the delimitation process before a national population census is done, something that has been the tradition in past elections.

"The issue of disputed elections has been perennial in this country and the cause of our current problems. We are saddled with disputed elections. We don't want to go into 2023 elections when we have disputed 2018 elections.

"It is foolhardy that we go for 2023 elections without resolving the 2018 elections. If we resolve this, the better so that we don't continue to reproduce our misery. People have always had premature excitement.

"We are not going to accept the conditions of the 2023 elections until we resolve the independence of ZEC," said Chamisa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.