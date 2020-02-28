Namibia: Alleged Boyfriend Killer to Be Prosecuted

27 February 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

The prosecutor general has decided to arraign a woman who is accused of killing her 70-year-old boyfriend by stabbing him multiple times nearly two years ago.

According to the prosecutor general's decision, 23-year-old Victoria Goreses should be tried on a count of murder read with the provisions of the Gender-Based Violence Act. The prosecutor general further decided that Goreses should be tried in the Windhoek Regional Court.

Goreses is expected to make her first appearance in court on 28 February.

Goreses was informed of the prosecutor general's decision yesterday when she made an appearance in the Katutura Magistrate's Court before magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo.

Goreses, who appeared on bail, was arrested on 25 February 2018 for the murder of her boyfriend Sakava Nathame (70).

Apparently the two got into an argument after Nathame accused Goreses of being unfaithful.

The argument got physical and Goreses reportedly took out a knife and stabbed Nathame multiple times, resulting in his death.

During her preliminary plea last year, Goreses took a no guilty plea to the charge of murder.

In her defence, Goreses said she was acting in self-defence when she stabbed Nathame.

The incident took place at their home in Ongava Street in Okuryangava, Windhoek.

Goreses underwent mental observation on the State's request, as she appeared to be disoriented and out of touch during her first appearance in court.

The State wanted to find out whether Goreses was mentally fit to stand trial, and whether she was suffering from any mental illness or defect at the time of allegedly committing the horrendous crime.

However, according to her medical report, she is fit to stand trial and can be held accountable for her actions. The report concluded that although she indicated that she acted in self-defence, she did not appear to be remorseful for what she had done.

The court extended Goreses' bail until her scheduled appearance.

