Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Opens New Library Named After His Predecessor

27 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Banadir Governor and Mogadishu Mayor, Omar Mohamud Mohamed 'Filish' on Wednesday presided over the opening ceremony of a new library in the capital, which has been named after his immediate predecessor, Eng Abdirahman Omar Osman Yarisow, who was killed in a terrorist attack in his office in 2019.

The new library - Eng Yarisow Library - was set up in the Headquarter of the Banadir Youth Organisation to enable the youth to have access to books with a view to enhancing reading culture among the society. Speaking at the event, Mayor Omar Filish expressed delight over the launch of the new library and encouraged the youth in attendance to invite their peer fellows to subscribe at the new library and read books.

Mr Filish said it is time for the youth to unite against the peace-elements and focus on rebuilding their country.

