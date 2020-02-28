Nigeria: Court Nullifies Participation of PDP in Kogi Governorship Election

28 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Oyewale

Lokoja — The Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja Thursday ruled that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had no candidate in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

Justice John Olorunfemi of the High Court 4, in a ruling declared that the party primary conducted on September 3, 2019, which produced Mr. Musa Wada as the PDP candidate was fraught with irregularities, such that an hour-long downpour and sporadic gunshots, which led to the delegates scampering for safety, cannot be said to be fair enough to produce a candidate.

The ruling was in a pre-election matter filed by the eldest son of a former governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, Mr. Abubakar Idris, challenging the candidature of Wada, a younger brother of another former governor of the state, Capt. Idris Wada, as the PDP candidate in the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

According to the judge: "Neither the claimant, Alhaji Abubakar Idris nor the defendant, Mr. Musa Wada, can lay claim to be the authentic flagbearer of the PDP, since the primary was inconclusive".

He pointed out that the claimant who averred that he would have won the primary conducted by the 1st defendant, if the missing votes, which belonged to him were added to his votes, could not convince the court to deliver judgment in his favour.

Justice Olorunfemi further submitted that the second defendant could not convince the court that he actually won the party primary, which was marred by rancour and acrimony, arising from pandemonium, due to sporadic gunshots, that compelled the participants to scamper for safety.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.