Nigeria: Govt Not Committed to Rescuing Leah Sharibu, Says Mother

Photo: DW/A.Kriesch
(file photo).
28 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Mother of Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi school-girl remaining in Boko Haram captivity, Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, has raised concerns on the commitment of the federal government to secure the release of her daughter from Boko Haram terrorists.

Mrs. Sharibu, who spoke in an interview with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London, said she has serious doubts on the willingness of the government to secure the release of her daughter.

She however said she was in London to seek the assistance of the British Government to free Leah from the terrorists' captivity.

She is due to meet British Prime Minister on Leah's predicaments.

She disclosed that President Buhari did not contact their family until seven months after the abduction.

She also lamented after the president contacted her and sent three ministers, assuring her that Leah was going to be released soon, there has been nothing else from the president.

She however said it was against that background she decided to visit London to lay her complaints and seek the British government's help.

"I have come to Britain to lay my complaints; I need their help. They should help me; I will like my daughter to be freed from captivity.

"My daughter was abducted among others by Boko Haram terrorists; it was seven months later that President Muhammadu Buhari called me.

" Since their abduction in February, it was seven months later that he called me.

"When he called me, he told me that my daughter would return, that she would not stay long.

"Two weeks later, he sent three ministers to our house and they corroborated what Mr. President had told me. The ministers reiterated that Leah would be returned to me, shortly.

"The ministers said they were in my house to reassure me that my daughter would soon return. But since that day, I never heard anything again from the government.

"My major worry now is for the government to do whatever possible and free my daughter from captivity.

"Because, I am seriously disturbed, but there is nothing I can do. If the government is doing nothing, what can I an ordinary citizen do?"

Mrs. Sharibu however commended a non-governmental organisation, Leah Foundation established in honour of her daughter, saying it had been of great assistance to the Leah family.

She also disclosed the Foundation assisted the family towards making her trip to London a reality.

"Leah Foundation is helping us by sponsoring some girls, even my trip to London, they assisted. Recently, we were assisted by them."

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Leah Sharibu's Mom Begs UK Govt to Help Rescue Daughter
U.S. Promises to Help Nigeria Rescue Leah Sharibu
Leah Sharibu Spends 16th Birthday as Boko Haram Hostage
Nigerian Senate Asks Govt To Secure Leah Sharibu's Release
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.