Eritrea: Construction of Gahtelai Dam

27 February 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — 95% of the main construction of the Gahtelai dam that began in 2016 by Gedem Construction Company has been finalized. The report was made by Mr. Daniel Mebrahtu, coordinator of the project. Gahtelai dam is located in Gahtelai sub-zone, Northern Red Sea region.

Indicating that the Gahtelai dam is expected to alleviate the potable water supply problem in the area in general and that of the port city of Massawa as well as significantly contribute in the agricultural activities in the area, Mr. Daniel said that the Government has deployed adequate human power and machinery for timely completion of the project.

Mr. Daniel indicated that the dam has the capacity of collecting from 46 to 50 million meter cubic water and cultivating 10 thousand hectares of land.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Case
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.