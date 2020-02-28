Eritrea: Activities By National in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in the UK, Germany and the US conducted various activities portraying their attachment with their homeland.

According to report, the Eritrean Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam conducted seminar to nationals residing in London on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional developments.

At the seminar, Ambassador Estifanos provided extensive briefing on the charted out national programs and achievements registered in various sectors.

Indicating that the new era of peace and cooperation in the region is the result of the strong resilience and perseverance of the Eritrean people and its leadership, Ambassador Estifanos called for reinforced contribution.

Mr. Suleiman Hassan, head of the Public and Community Affairs, also gave briefing on the Consular activities.

In the same vein, seminar was organized on 22 February to nationals residing in Nordrhein Westphalia, Germany, under the theme "Economic Investment: Resources and Opportunities in Eritrea".

At the event, Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, briefed the participants on the investment opportunities being created with a view to improve the livelihoods of citizens and called on the nationals to take advantage of the opportunities and contribute their part in the nation building process.

In related news, nationals in Frankfurt commemorated the 30th anniversary of Operation Fenkil.

Noting that Operation Fenkil was historical operation that heralded the final push for the total liberation of Eritrea, Mr. Berhane Afwerki, secretary of the National Committee, called for bequeathing the noble national values and strengthen contribution in the implementation of the national development programs.

Eritrean women residing in Cincinnati, the US, also commemorated the International Women's Day as well as the 40th anniversary of the founding of the National Union of Eritrean Women.