Somalia: Tension Mounts High Between Puntland and Somaliland Troops

Tension is high in some areas of the Sanaag region, specifically, in Hadaftimo village is said to be in crisis, where fighting between Puntland and Somaliland has erupted on Wednesday.

Abshir Mohamed Adan, a scholar from the region, blamed politicians for fueling conflict.

Speaking to Shabelle Radio, he pointed out that the conflict is based on the dispute over the control of the region between Somaliland or Puntland.

Finally, he urged the parties to end the violence and work together to stabilize the region.