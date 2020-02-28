Somalia: Tension Mounts High Between Puntland and Somaliland Troops

27 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Tension is high in some areas of the Sanaag region, specifically, in Hadaftimo village is said to be in crisis, where fighting between Puntland and Somaliland has erupted on Wednesday.

Abshir Mohamed Adan, a scholar from the region, blamed politicians for fueling conflict.

Speaking to Shabelle Radio, he pointed out that the conflict is based on the dispute over the control of the region between Somaliland or Puntland.

Finally, he urged the parties to end the violence and work together to stabilize the region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.