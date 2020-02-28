Nigeria: Govt Facilitates U.S.$20 Million Tech Fund, N90 Billion Agripreneur Loan

28 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Yinka Kolawole

To further drive its support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the federal government has facilitated a $20 million technology fund for young innovators through Bank of Industry (BoI), while the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is offering a N90 billion soft loan facility for small scale agriculture enterprises.

This came out of a meeting to review progress on the government's efforts to support the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, presided over by the Vice President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Commenting on the development on his personal twitter handle, Osinbajo stated: "MSMEs though small in units, account for 50% of our GDP collectively. It is why President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to improving the MSME experience with increased access to finance, speedy product registration and certification.

"Today, at a review of the administration's effort to support MSMEs, BoI approved a $20 million technology fund for young innovators. Similarly, CBN is offering a N90 billion soft loan facility for small scale agriculture enterprises."

A statement by Laolu Akande, media aide to the Vice President, noted that all federal government agencies playing one role or the other in the MSMEs sector attended the meeting.

Recall that as one of the strategies for improving local manufacturing, the MSME Clinics were introduced by the federal government to bring together key frontline government agencies and stakeholders to interact together with a view to removing impending bottlenecks. The National MSMEs clinics driven by the office of the Vice President has now reached 26 States, with more Clinics to come in the series.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.