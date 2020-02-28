Nigeria: Man Bags 14-Years Imprisonment for Attempting to Rape Own Daughter

Ekiti High court has sentenced a 55-year-old man, Bashiru Adeyanju to a fourteen years imprisonment for attempted rape of his seventeen-year-old daughter.

The court found Bashiru guilty of the offence of attempted rape of his daughter due to his confessional statement and witnesses called during the trial.

The presiding judge, Justice Monisola Abodunde, held that she had no doubt on the case of attempted rape established against Basiru.

" The Court found you guilty as charged, but based on the plea of the defence counsel, describing him as a first offender, he is hereby sentenced to Fourteen Years imprisonment " she added.

The Judge, however, said that the three years he had already spent in Jail should be subtracted from the jail term.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, who doubles as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice from the state Ministry of Justice said that the convict committed the offences on September 10, 2017 at No 30, Irona Street, Ado-Ekiti.

He further stated that the convict on the said date, unlawfully attempted to have sexual intercourse with his Seventeen-year-old daughter, names withheld.

According to him, the victim said that his father had started having sexual intercourse with her since she was ten years old, she said that her father always gives her drugs to prevent pregnancy and threatened to kill her if she tells anyone.

The prosecution added that the convict, whose wife had left him, when the victim was ten years old, said that he always beat the victim whenever she refused her father to have sexual intercourse with her.

According to Fapohunda, the offences contravened Sections 358 and 359 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecution called five witnesses and tendered exhibits including pictures, statements of the convict and the victim.

The defence Counsels, Mr Yinka Opaleke who called only a witness pleaded for leniency asking that the court should tamper Justice with mercy with his client as he was the first offender.