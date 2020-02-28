Zimbabwe: FC Platinum to Paint Zvishavane Green

Champions FC Platinum are planning to paint Zvishavane green today, as they mark the club's Silver Jubilee, with a parade around town, mass displays and a host of festivities in grand celebrations likely to spill into the early hours of tomorrow.

The club which was formed in 1995, has posted many successes stories in the last decade, including becoming the first team, from outside Harare and Bulawayo, to be crowned champions after Independence.

They began the decade by winning the ZIFA Central Region Division One League title, which guaranteed them their first dance in the Premiership.

Then, they went on to win three league titles on the trot in the top-flight, and a host of silverware, during their nine-year stint.

The platinum miners have been credited with bringing a refreshing approach to football administration in the country, because of their professionalism, and have cast a huge shadow over the traditional Big Three of Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United.

Club spokesperson, Chido Chizondo, yesterday said they have a lot to celebrate this year.

"We are celebrating the journey of 25 years and we have a lot of festivities lined up for the day. The events will start with a parade between 9am and midday," she said.

"The players, technical team and staff members will get the opportunity to meet and interact with the supporters and members of the community.

"We will then proceed to Mandava Stadium where there will be speeches, mass displays by school children and, later on, there is going to be a musical show headlined by Jah Signal."

Former coaches John Phiri, Luke Petros and Jairos Tapera who guided the team during its journey from Division Two to the Premiership, are expected to be part of the festivities.

FC Platinum were formed in 1995 as a social club to entertain Mimosa Mining Company employees residing at the mine.

It was known as Mimosa Football Club.

The team was promoted into Division Two and had a two-year stint before gaining promotion into the ZIFA Central Region Division 1.

It faced subsequent relegation in the same year. The team finally regained its place in Division One in 2004, after four years under the guidance of former Warriors forward Luke Petros, and John Phiri.

They were later promoted into the Castle Lager Premiership in 2011, under the tutelage of Jairos Tapera and, in the very same year, the team's name was changed to FC Platinum.

The platinum miners have gone through a massive transformation over the years.

They won their first two league titles under coach Norman Mapeza in 2017 and 2018.

Mapeza left the club mid-2019 and his assistant, Lizwe Sweswe, added the third title.

They also have in their cabinet the Chibuku Super Cup, the Independence Cup and the 2017 Castle Challenge Cup, among other trophies.

The platinum miners have represented Zimbabwe in both the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

FC Platinum will begin their 2020 campaign with the season-opening Castle Cup against giants Highlanders at Barbourfields on March 14.

"The vision of FC Platinum is to be the leading football brand in Africa. FC Platinum operates in adherence to the ethical core values of transparency, professionalism, excellence, commitment, passion, sustainability and loyalty on and off the playing field.

"Pure Platinum Passion is to be the leading champions in Africa, attracting more stakeholders that will invest their time and money to the club.

"Turning the seemly impossible to possible is one of the major driving elements that push FC Platinum to excellence, financial stability and sustainability are key components to the club in its quest to lead in Africa.

"Our Pure Platinum Play style is the pride of our brand and the key to conquering African football. We have dreamt big and we continue to push boundaries.

"The Golden Years are nigh and, as we celebrate silver, we continue facing forward, keeping the spirit of platinum strong and alive."