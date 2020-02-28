Zimbabwe: Primary Schools Meet for Athletics Event

28 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Davison Bhunu

PRIMARY schools in Mbare, and surrounding areas, are set to converge at Ardbennie Primary School today for the finals of the inter-schools track and field event. The event will also be used to select the squad for to represent Cluster 15 at the district competition on March 6.

The schools have already had their inter-house and zonal competitions.

The participants will be competing in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus and javelin.

Schools expected to compete today include Horton Park Primary School, Shingirai Primary School, St Michael's Primary School, Nharira Primary School and hosts Ardbennie.

The events are scheduled to start with a vetting exercise at 8.30am.

Outstanding athletes will be shortlisted to represent the Mbare-Hatfield district next week when seven different clusters clash at David Livingstone Primary School.

