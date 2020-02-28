Sudan: Dean of Medical Radiology College - All Is Set to Receive German President

Khartoum — Dean of the Medical Radiology College Dr. Dhoha Abdou Mohamed Abdou has affirmed that the college has become a symbol for the Glorious Sudanese December Revolution, saying that the visit to be paid today to the college by the visiting German President would enhance this symbolism.

Dr. Dhoha said in a statement to Sudan News Agency that all preparations for receiving the German President at the college have been completed, considering the visit as an important event that shows the openness of Sudan to the world after the December Revolution.

"The symbolism of the Medical Radiology College stems from the fact that it had hosted the revolutionaries during the sit-in and that it was media and service center for the sit-in," she said.

She added that the college suffered great damage due to the dispersal of the sit-in, loosing many of its valuable and rare equipment.

The Dean, Dr. Doha, explained that the college was rehabilitated by considerable efforts of its staff and students a matter that had enabled it to resume study at all levels in a short time, referring to the negligence by the media to the symbols of the December Revolution, specially the Medical Radiology College.