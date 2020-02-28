Sudan: Gamar Eddin Meets Speaker of Parliament of Poland

Warsaw — Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Omar Gamar Eddin met on Thursday the Speaker of Parliament of Poland Ryszard Terlecki and discussed with ways and means of boosting the joint cooperation between Sudan and Poland.

The Minister of State also met, earlier, Chairman of the Polish Commerce Chamber and sought ways of making partnerships between the Sudanese and Polish companies in areas of energy, agriculture, manufacturing and other fields.

He also met with director of Institute for Middle East Studies at Warsaw University where the two sides discussed the cultural relations and the excavation missions which have been carrying out by the University in Sudan for sixty years

Gamar Eddin tahnked the Polish side for its huge efforts on exploration of the ancient Sudanese civilization, parts of which have been exposed at the Poland NATIOANL Museum.

It is worth mentioning that the Visit of the Minister of State to Warsaw comes of within context of meeting of the High-level Committee for Political Consultation between Sudan and Poland in capital of Poland, Warsaw.