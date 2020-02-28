Sudanese-German Joint Meetings Begin

Khartoum — The Sudanese-German joint meetings started, on Thursday, at the Republican Palace co-chaired by the Head of the Sovereign Council,Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and the visiting German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

SUNA indicates that the two sides will discuss a number of issues of mutual concern and means for developing them further as well as, the bilateral relations between the two countries in all domains.

The German President arrived in Khartoum in a two-day official visit leading a high- level delegation.