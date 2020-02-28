Sudan and Germany Affirm Keenness to Strengthen Relations

Khartoum — Sudan and Germany have stressed resolve to cement relations in all fields and pushing forward by way that it would consolidate their strategic partnership within the new stage the Sudan is experiencing.

This came during joint press conference the President of the Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Abdul- Fattah Al- Burhan and the visiting German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier held following their sitting of talks which was attended by ministers from the two sides

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan said the talks centered on issues of common interest, future cooperation and Germany support to Sudan.

He indicated that the talks tackled Germany support to remove Sudan from list of state sponsor of terrorism, Germany support within framework of Sudan' Friends in addition to its support to Sudan in areas of peace and economy.

The President of the Sovereign Council described as historic the visit of President of Germany to Sudan , disclosing that it the beginning of the real change that the Sudanese people have paid its price.

He said the gains which have been attained through the change that Sudan has begun returning to the international community and the view on Sudan has been changing.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burham expressed appreciation to government and Parliament of Germany for lifting ban being imposed on Sudan and thanked all people of Germany for their support to the Sudanese people saying " Thanks to our partners in the European Union and Sudan's Friends for support they provided to the Sudanese revolution."

The President of the Sovereign Council stated that he briefed the German President on what have been running in Sudan since eruption of the glorious December revolution as well as huge endeavors being exerted by the executive body to solve Sudan's issues.