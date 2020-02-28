Sudan: UN Commissioner for Human Rights Praises Sudan Cooperation

27 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Geneva — UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has appreciated close cooperation of government of Sudan on opening Country Office for UNHCHR in Sudan.

Speaking before the Geneva-based UN Human Right Council, Bachelet commended commitment of government of Sudan to dispensing justice and taking necessary measures to enhance health and educational services.

She indicated to independent committees formed to probe repression of protests of June of last year and gross violations of human rights since 1989.

Bachelet said she is still concerned over security situation in Darfur despite agreement on transitional justice and reconciliation and setup of a special criminal court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

She urged the Council to provide technical support to government of Sudan in this connection.

