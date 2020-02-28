Sudan: German President's Visit Considered Culmination of Sudan-Germany Relations - Hamdouk

27 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk said that the German President's visit to Sudan is the culmination of the historical relations linking Sudan ton Germany.

In the joint press conference held, Thursday, with the visiting German President, in the Council of Ministers, Hamaddouk outlined that Sudan looks with great appreciation to the level of cooperation between the two countries, referring to the mutual visits between officials of the two countries.

He pointed out to the visit of the German Foreign Minister to Sudan, the visit of the German Minister of Development Cooperation and his recent visit to Germany, during which he met, German Chancellor, Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The Prime Minister said that Germany extended a lot of aid to Sudan, as it opened the first center for vocational training in 1957 and supported Sudanese TV in 1962.

Hamdock stated that the visit of the German president establishes strong relations between the two peoples, indicating to Germany's support for the process of change that took place in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.