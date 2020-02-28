Sudan: Change in Sudan Deep and Radical - Hamdouk

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, on Thursday, described the change that took place in the country as deep, radical and that it covered the whole country.

Hamdouk said in a joint press conference held , at the Council of Ministers with the visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that the change was deept and profound, adding that the golorious December revolution was guarded by the active forces of the Sudanese people.

"We have the right to speak proudly of the Sudanese model of change which is based on partnership between the civilians and the military components that laid down the foundation for building a strong democtatic system in Sudan" He concluded.