Sudan Does Not Need Grants but Partnerships - Hamdouk

27 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk said Sudan is a rich country and dose not need grants and gifts but it aspires building effective partnerships with other countries including Germany , disclosing that the Sudanese-German partnership based on joint work particularly in private sector.

Hamdouk said in a joint press conference at the Council of Ministers with the visiting German President Thursday that the country is in need of serious private sector for pushing forward progress of economic development in the country via utilizing economic resources Sudan is endowed, explaining that investment in private sector will Sudan out of current challenge.

He pointed to Sudan's tremendous resources in agricultural and animal sectors as well as vital sectors.

Hamdouk said "we failed since independence to invest our agricultural resources."

The Prime Minister stated that Sudan and Germany have agreed to work in areas of energy, electricity, vocational training and other major projects which were under discussion between the two countries.

