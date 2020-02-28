Sudan: Restructure of Army and Security Institutions Necessary - PM

27 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk said restructure the Army and the security institutions was necessary and fundamental and it is one of transition agenda which is stipulated in the Constitutional Document which governs institutions of the transitional government.

Dr Hamdouk said in a joint press conference with the German President in Khartoum Thursday that the ongoing Juba peace process requires this work as, he explained, Juba talks is tackling issue of security arrangements which addresses situation of forces of the armed struggle movements and that availed opportunity to make structural reforms in military and security institutions in the country.

On right of peaceful demonstration, the Prime Minister said peaceful demonstration is legitimate and stipulated in the Constitutional Document , calling for cooperation of all for building the Sudan.

The Prime Minister said" our offices are open for all and accept all forms of expression", calling for keeping the peacefulness featured the glorious December revolution which was admired by the World.

