Sudan: German President - My Visit to Sudan Is Signal for Others to Support It

27 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said his current visit to Sudan was a hint for European leaders to consider changes taking place in Sudan and to support Sudanese efforts on this transition for its importance for the region.

The German President, who was addressing a joint press conference with the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, in Khartoum Thursday that his visit to Sudan was a clear signal for others who did not concern with Sudan to come in and extend support to it.

He renewed his country's support to change in Sudan and the right way the Sudanese people pursued to express their will.

The German President expressed respect and appreciation to Sudanese officials in executive body and the Sovereign Council , who are managing the country amid complicated economic conditions , renewing his country standing alongside the Sudanese people who led the change and achieved victory over injustices and want to contribute to shaping the future.

He referred to misconception about Sudan by some members of international community that led to its failure to participate effectively in supporting the change in Sudan.

