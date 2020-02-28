Sudan: We Discussed Debts' Writing Off With German President - Hamdouk

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk has said his meeting with the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, touched on the prospects of cooperation between Sudan and Germany and ways to advance and develop them to serve the common interests of the peoples of the two countries besides the economic conditions and the peace talks.

Hamdouk said in a joint press conference with the German President today at the Council of Ministers that the meeting also tackled the issue of writing off Sudan's foreign debt, stressing that this issue is blocked by the US sanctions imposed on Sudan that limit any progress in the debt issue,.

He noted that these sanctions are a 30-year legacy of the defunct regime, saying that Germany's pioneering role in the European continent and its close relations with the international community would help Sudan in addressing this issue.