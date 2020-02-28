Sudan: We Discussed Debts' Writing Off With German President - Hamdouk

27 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk has said his meeting with the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, touched on the prospects of cooperation between Sudan and Germany and ways to advance and develop them to serve the common interests of the peoples of the two countries besides the economic conditions and the peace talks.

Hamdouk said in a joint press conference with the German President today at the Council of Ministers that the meeting also tackled the issue of writing off Sudan's foreign debt, stressing that this issue is blocked by the US sanctions imposed on Sudan that limit any progress in the debt issue,.

He noted that these sanctions are a 30-year legacy of the defunct regime, saying that Germany's pioneering role in the European continent and its close relations with the international community would help Sudan in addressing this issue.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.